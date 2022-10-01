Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 3,014 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

