Tower Bridge Advisors Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lam Research by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 142,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after buying an additional 66,201 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $366.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.41. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

