Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,510 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Roche were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Roche by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Roche by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roche by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

