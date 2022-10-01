Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,749 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.79. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

