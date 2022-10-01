Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 8,200 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 106,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 137,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

