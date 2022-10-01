TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.57.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 704,646 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

