Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRNGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 425 ($5.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 401.20 ($4.85).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 314 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -125.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.87. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

