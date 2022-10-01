Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as low as C$2.79. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 102,726 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

