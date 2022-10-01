TRAVA.FINANCE Price Up 2% This Week (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $58,605.69 and approximately $135,816.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE launched on August 3rd, 2021. TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 123,136,931 coins. TRAVA.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @trava_finance.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “TRAVA.FINANCE (or TRAVA) is a decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. TRAVA.FINANCE offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA.FINANCE is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and allows for lending with BSC tokens first; we then enable cross-chain lending with various tokens on Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

