Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 0.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 1,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 431,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $136,818.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,971.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $322,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,306,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $136,818.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270,641 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,971.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,684. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

