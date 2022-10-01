Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68.59 ($0.83), with a volume of 60236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.75 ($0.85).

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,530.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £264,000 ($318,994.68).

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

