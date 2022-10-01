Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 28.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.54. Tricida has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 32,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,220,279 shares in the company, valued at $68,809,258.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,966,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 754,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,015. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

