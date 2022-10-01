Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Up 20.1% in September

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCWGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

DCFCW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

