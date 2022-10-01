Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 148166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$187.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.49.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

