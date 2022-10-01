Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

