UBS Group Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $209.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day moving average of $246.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $209.59 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,839.1% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 142.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

