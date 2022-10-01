Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $401.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.79. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

