Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $97.94 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $97.94 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00604103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00250118 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

