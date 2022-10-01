Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 1450722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

