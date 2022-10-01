UniFarm Hits One Day Volume of $113,458.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $105,821.51 and $113,458.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069802 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10671092 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/UniFarm_. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniFarm

