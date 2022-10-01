Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Reaches $0.0003

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $965,987.93 and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2021. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.Telegram | Discord”

