Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,969 ($47.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,973.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,744.80. The company has a market capitalization of £101.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2,004.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.