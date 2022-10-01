Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. 3,267,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

