UNION Protocol Governance Token Trading Down 4.9% This Week (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $363,704.00 and approximately $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token launched on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

