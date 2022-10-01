United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,964 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $182,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.3 %

UPS traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.11 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

