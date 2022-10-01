United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $102.12

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.12 and last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 3497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.12.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $579.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

See Also

