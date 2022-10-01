Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of UUU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,603. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

