Uno Re (UNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $196,838.00

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Uno Re has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $196,838.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00607555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00251737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 48,428,524 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

