Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Capitalization Hits $917,799.01

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $917,799.01 and $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003620 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010922 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Unslashed Finance Coin Profile
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unslashed Finance Coin Trading
