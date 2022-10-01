Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,514,000 after acquiring an additional 583,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,511,000 after acquiring an additional 408,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NULG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 67,113 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.