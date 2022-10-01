Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,419,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,603,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

