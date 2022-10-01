Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 382,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.