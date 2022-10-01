Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,139 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,895,724 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

