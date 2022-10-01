Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,730 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 183,556 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 170,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 639,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,121. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

