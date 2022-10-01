Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,730 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 183,556 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 170,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
PZA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 639,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,121. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.