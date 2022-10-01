Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.35. 2,205,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.08 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.67.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

