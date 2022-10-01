Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.01 and last traded at $59.40. 5,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.76.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93.
