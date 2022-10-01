Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 9.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $58,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.