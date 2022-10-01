Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $195.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.42.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
