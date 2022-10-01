Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.40. The stock had a trading volume of 526,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

