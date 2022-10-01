Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.0% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,431,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.