Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

