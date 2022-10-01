Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Cut by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.88. 2,909,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

