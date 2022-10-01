Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. TheStreet cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 511,950 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

