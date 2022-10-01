Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00184940 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,134,599 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

