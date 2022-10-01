Viberate (VIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.65 Million

Viberate (VIB) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 132.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,293.67 or 1.00003787 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00065170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082885 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars.

