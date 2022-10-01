Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 41,368 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDI stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.