Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 10.7%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 2,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $633.85 million and a P/E ratio of 47.46.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $725,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,240. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $5,746,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

