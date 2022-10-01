Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

VZLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a C$2.65 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at 1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.20. Vizsla Silver has a twelve month low of 0.91 and a twelve month high of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.04 by 0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vizsla Silver stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.62% of Vizsla Silver worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

