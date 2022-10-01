Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 17th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 17.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.