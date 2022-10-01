Wagerr 24 Hour Volume Hits $825.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00087996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00066398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007872 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,807,146 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

